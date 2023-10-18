Trenton brings awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TRENTON, Tenn. – A local city is making a step in the right direction to bring attention to domestic violence.





The City of Trenton brought awareness to the community and recognized survivors Wednesday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Trenton Mayor Tony Burriss and Gibson County Mayor Nelson Cunningham both signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The goal of this is to recognize work done by the community to prevent domestic violence, support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

“We had 319 domestic violence calls in the year 2022. That equates to 34 percent of all crimes against persons was a domestic in some form or fashion. And there were eight fatalities last year in Tennessee, two of them right here in Gibson County,” said Donald Thorson, a Domestic Violence Crisis Response Manager and survivor.

This brings an urge to all citizens to become aware of this destructive force and to become part of efforts to build safe, stable, nurturing relationships and families.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, call the 24-hour crisis line at (731) 343-3524.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.