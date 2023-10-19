Dancing with the STARs returns for 8th year

JACKSON, Tenn. – A Hub City fan favorite fundraiser is returning.

Dancing with the STARs returns for the 8th year to fundraise for the STAR Center.

At their last performance, the STAR Center and dancers were able to raise over $300,000. And this year, their goal is to exceed that amount.

Dancers practice for this night of dancing and raise money leading up to the performance.

They are also able to win the People’s Choice Award, which is based on the dancer with the most votes.

Money raised goes towards services to help patients of the STAR Center, such as music therapy, employment, and assisted technology.

“So the money that is raised during the night of Dancing with the STARs and leading up to the event is going directly to those services and helping us be able to provide those services that our clients desperately need to crush the no each and every day,” said Nicole Russell, the Manager of Marketing and Development.

This event will be held on Thursday, October 26, and is already sold out. However, there will be a live screening at the Hub City Brewery, which is open to the public.

