Drugs found in home near park in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — One person was arrested after the search of a home in Bells.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says a home on Searcy Street, directly across from Andrew-Walker park, was served a search warrant.

Inside, around a half ounce of cocaine, around one fourth of methamphetamine, scales, and more than $900 in drug proceeds were found inside.

The task force says one man was arrested and charged with two drug charges in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Find updates on local crime here.