Haywood County woman still missing after four days

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. – The search for a Haywood County woman continued as another day went by without any information of her whereabouts.

Thursday marked the fourth day that Dana Davis has been missing.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department, Davis was last seen on October 15 at the 600 block of Cobb Crossing Road at 4:30 p.m.

Davis is described as a 52-year-old white female, approximately 5-feet 6-inches, and 136 pounds.

Since her disappearance, deputies have increased patrol in the area and have had help from surrounding counties in the search.

“We have a bloodhound unit from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary out there helping us. We have search teams, people from the EMA office here in Brownsville and surrounding towns that are gonna join us tomorrow as we continue to search the area,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department also says they are surveilling nearby areas, as it is believed Davis may have taken off on foot.

“We did use helicopters from the Jackson Police Department. They actually sent two over here for us today and one for us the day before yesterday. JPD has been real helpful to us in trying to locate her,” Garrett said.

This comes after the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO on Tuesday.

If you have information on Davis’s whereabouts, contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-2412.

