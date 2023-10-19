Hub City Productions to present ‘Hocus Pocus’ screening at Humboldt Plaza 3

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A throwback movie screening could be a great addition to your spooky season fun!

Hub City Productions will be showing the original “Hocus Pocus” movie at Humboldt Plaza 3 on Saturday, October 21.

Following the misadventures of two siblings who awaken a trio of witches, the Disney film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The community is invited to enjoy the Halloween classic at the theater, where costumes will be not only welcomed, but encouraged.

The “Hocus Pocus” screening is set to begin at 12:30 Saturday afternoon, and tickets are now available online. Click here for details.

Humboldt Plaza 3 is located at 1408 East Main Street in Humboldt.

