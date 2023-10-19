JMCSS board members earn achievement awards

JACKSON, Tenn. – At Thursday night’s Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting, board members received an achievement level from the state.

The board members score points by attending conferences, workshops, and volunteering.

These points will then determine their level for the year. The goal is for board members to work on professional development.

Multiple board members scored level one, two, or three.

James Johnson and Debbie Gaugh received level four. And one member, Janice Hampton, scored level five.

“It’s been great because everybody has really put forth an effort this last year. I think everybody on the board has gone up at least two levels, and some have gone up more. So we’ve all kind of pushed each other to gain more knowledge and to gain more of the levels,” said Sherry Franks, JMCSS School Board, District 5, Position 1.

Franks says next year they are striving to all earn level five.

