‘Kirkin of the Tartans’ set to be held on November 5

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is set to hold a traditional service honoring Scottish heritage.

The First Presbyterian Church is holding the annual “Kirkin of the Tartans” service on November 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will be led by Pastor John White.

The service will have traditional song and dance from the Wolf River Pipes and Drums and will also celebrate All Saints Sunday, where members of the church remember the faithfully departed.

The service dates back to 1941, developed by Rev. Peter Marshall.

Since then, many Presbyterian churches honor this service the first Sunday of November.

The service is a time of worship for everyone, not just those who are Presbyterian.

Anyone open to receive blessings and learn about the historical faith of the church in God is encouraged to attend.

“It serves as a very vibrant reminder of where we have come from and how God has been a part of the journey of faith not just for this church, but for all of the churches in the community,” said First Presbyterian Church Pastor John White.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a plaid swatch of cloth, blanket, or scarf representing family.

Find more local news here.