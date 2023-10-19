Leaf pickup season to begin in Jackson on November 1

From the City of Jackson:

City of Jackson 2023-2024 Leaf Pick-Up Season Begins

JACKSON, Tenn. ─ The City of Jackson announces the start of the fourth season of our citywide leaf pick-up starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023, through Friday, March 29, 2023.

The leaf pick up process works by having dedicated crews assigned to each of the four pick up districts in the city. Crews will start at one end of their dedicated district and sweep in its entirety before starting over. Jackson residents do not have to call to request leaf pick up during the season due to the new sweep-thru method.

“The fourth year of our 5-month city-wide leaf pick up initiative will soon begin and our citizens can look forward to an efficient process by our groundskeeping department headed up by Frank Woods and J.D. Sims,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “The employees hard work ensures a swift an effective process for the benefit of our city.”

Some of the guidelines include that leaves must be raked into piles at the street within four (4) feet any leaves raked after the truck has been on your road will be picked up on the next round through; sticks and limbs are to be placed in a separate pile. Any pile of leaves with excess limbs will be skipped.

For more information and additional leaf pick up guidelines visit http://leafpickup.jacksontn.gov.