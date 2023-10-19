Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/23 – 10/19/23
-
Patricia Paris
Patricia Paris: Violation of community corrections
-
Billy Howell
Billy Howell: Violation of probation, failure to appear
-
Catisha Price
Catisha Price: Failure to appear
-
Charnisha Howard
Charnisha Howard: Aggravated domestic assault
-
Darius Griggs
Darius Griggs: Violation of parole
-
-
Jason Stanfill
Jason Stanfill: Violation of probation
-
Jason Terry
Jason Terry: Schedule V Drug violations
-
Jessie Bowers
Jessie Bowers: Driving under the influence
-
Julio Gonzales
Julio Gonzales: Driving while unlicensed
-
Kameha Newsome
Kameha Newsome: Violation of probation
-
-
Rafael Torres
Rafael Torres: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident
-
Sasha Harris
Sasha Harris: Violation of community corrections
-
Winter Pickett
Winter Pickett: Shoplifting/theft of property
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/23 and 8 a.m. on 10/19/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.