Non-profit to host fundraiser for Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local non-profit is set to host a fundraiser for the Angel Tree program.

Rides-4-Rugrats is a non-profit organization putting on one of the largest indoor and outdoor auto and bike shows in Tennessee.

All of their proceeds will go to help the kids with Angel Tree at Christmas.

They’re expecting 500 rides from 12 different states. This year’s show is scheduled for November 4th.

Attendees will get the chance to win a 32 Rat Rod truck with a $20 donation.

“The $20 donation is actually going to trade schools. A lot of kids need help going to trade and they can’t afford it, so that’s how this got started,” said Roger Smith, the event coordinator.

This year’s entertainment will be John Cash artist and band from Jacksonville, Florida.

