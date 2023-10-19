Robert Milton Speer, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Trenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Speer was an accomplished baseball player and coach, he was a novice golfer, and loved to watch his children and grandchildren compete in the sport of their choosing. He was born in the Brazil community in 1940 to Albert and Flora Speer. He was the youngest of 9 children and his father was a sharecropper/preacher and his mother was a homemaker. He loved tell his stories about growing up in Frogjump and how the first home he remembered had no plumbing and he could see the chickens under the house through the cracks in the floor.

Robert met the love of his life, Joan Bell in 1969 at the Toot-N-Tell-IT café in Dyer. They married in December of 1969 and made their home in Trenton where he lived out the rest of his days.

He is survived by 3 children: Robin Speer Meece, Jennifer (Jeremy)Dunn, and Chris (Jennifer) Speer. Two grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great grandsons.

Robert retired from The Brown Shoe Company in Trenton, was a surveyor at WMC, and later worked maintaining the Trenton City Park.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

The Speer’s family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home