Steve Nathaniel Isom, Age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Steve was born in Covington, TN, on November 22, 1955, to the late William Bradley “Buddy” Isom and Jane Farrow Roberts Isom. Mr. Steve was baptized into the Church of Christ and he worked for many years in farming and agriculture. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Also preceding him in death was his companion of 14 years: Alice Carr Davis; one son: Ethan Isom; and one brother: Michael Bradley Isom.

He is survived by one son: Nathan Isom of Jackson, TN; two sisters: Judy Isom Higdon and Tammy Annette Isom Rice both of Friendship, TN.

He leaves behind a legacy of two nieces: Tracey Ange Pruitt and Sky Stephens; one nephew: Jason Isom; two great-nephews and a host of friends.

The family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.