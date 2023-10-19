Two fires break out at Jackson ball field Thursday evening

JACKSON, Tenn. –Two fires broke out at a local ball field Thursday evening.

From DTRB (Downtown Rickey Brown) Traffic Spotters Network





Video posted on social media shows part of the Lion’s Field stadium on fire.

Our crews arrived on the scene on Arlington Avenue in west Jackson to find multiple fire crews on the scene, searching the area.

According to Jackson Fire Chief Don Friddle, there were two separate fires that took place at the bleachers at Lion’s Field.

The first fire call was received at 7:30 p.m. and authorities believe this first fire was set on purpose.

The second call was received at 8:30 p.m. Authorities are not sure at this time if the second fire was purposely set or a rekindling of the first fire.

No injuries were reported. The fires are currently under investigation.

