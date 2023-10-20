Annual festival welcomes pelicans, guests

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. – The Pelican Festival takes place yearly at Reelfoot Lake State Park and has become a staple in the community, as residents and visitors prepare to welcome these extraordinary birds.

“The white pelicans are really kind of neat to see because they’re very visible out on the water because they’re huge and they’re white, and they’re really neat to see when they’re flying overhead. And the state park will have pontoon cruises this weekend where they would take you out on pontoon onto the lake to see the pelicans,” said Katrina Greer, the Executive Director of the Reelfoot Lake Tourism Council.

Reelfoot Lake State Park is home to many interesting friends, including sea life, birds of prey, and animals that come to visit, like the pelicans.

“White pelicans migrate into Reelfoot Lake in the fall of the year. About two weeks ago, we had about 1,000 that migrated in. And before that there was already about 500 or so here, but they migrate through here on their way down to warmer climates. They’ll leave here whenever it gets kind of cold here at Reelfoot. And then they’ll come back and stop in the spring when they’re going back up north,” Greer said.

Besides seeing the stars of the festival, there are vendors, a silent auction and more that you can partake in.

“And we will also, tomorrow at two and seven, we’ll have Bob Tarter with his animalogy show, which is really neat to see,” Greer said.

The history of Reelfoot is also interesting as it was created due to multiple earthquakes and filled by the Mississippi River running backwards.

The Pelican Festival will continue Saturday starting at 6:30 a.m., with a sunrise photography tour and on Sunday the fun starts at 9 a.m.

