Gibson County to mark bicentennial on Saturday

TRENTON, Tenn. – Gibson County is celebrating their bicentennial on Saturday, October 21!

Music by KOTA and No Time Flat will both be performing.

Sandy Moss, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, talked about other activities that will be at this celebration.

“Over on that side of the courthouse we will have activities for the children. Jumpers and things that will keep them occupied. On that side of the square we will have booths set up. Nonprofits and other information. Then, if you go down College Street, food trucks,” Moss said.

Celebrating 200 years is a great accomplishment that is very important for this community. Moss talked about the major role that Gibson County has for West Tennessee.

“It’s important because we as a county are made up of 10 municipalities. We have five school districts. There are a lot of things that sort of separate us, but this is everybody coming together,” Moss said.

This is a one-day event happening around the court square in downtown Trenton.

“The event will start officially at 5:00. Of course, things will be set up, music will start about 5:15,” Moss said.

There will be bleachers available for seating. However, you may want to bring your own chair.

This event is free for anyone to attend.

