Lexington Police Chief discusses fatal wreck on North Broad St

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Chief is sharing information on a fatal wreck that’s impacted several lives.

According to Chief Jeff Middleton, a two-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on North Broad Street, just south of Hall Street.

Chief Middleton confirms that along with several injuries, the wreck claimed the life of a young boy. Middleton confirms that the boy’s mother was seriously injured and transported to a medical facility in Nashville. At the time of this report, Middleton says she remains in ICU in serious condition. The vehicle also contained two other passengers, including a juvenile who was flown to Le Bonheur in Memphis, whose injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Middleton.

Chief Middleton also confirms that the other vehicle involved was a van containing approximately six occupants, also resulting in several injuries in the wreck.

According to Chief Middleton, the wreck remains under investigation as authorities gather evidence and determine what led to the crash.

Chief Middleton says the wreck involved the efforts of the Lexington Police Department, Henderson County Fire Department and Rescue Squad, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and several other emergency responders.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed with us the names of those involved.

Additionally, the Henderson County Community Hospital issued a press release on Thursday regarding the hospital’s response to the fatal wreck, stating it caused the hospital to activate its Mass Casualty System. Click here to read the full release.

