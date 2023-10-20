McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Burial

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Amazon MGM Studio’s The Burial.

Willie E. Gary, an unconventional lawyer, helps Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, a funeral home owner with financial troubles, save his family business from a corporate behemoth.

Find more entertainment stories here.

If you want to support the actors of SAG-AFTRA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.