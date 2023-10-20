Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/23 – 10/20/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Dewey Swims Dewey Swims: Sexual Battery Cedarian Person Cedarian Person: Failure to appear Crystal Lovelace Crystal Lovelace: Failure to appear Jamie Earles Jamie Earles: Simple domestic assault Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Criminal trespass Jose Perez Jose Perez: Driving under the influence, no drivers license in possession Julian Regaldo Julian Regaldo: Driving under the influence, open container law, no drivers license in possession Keyon Greer Keyon Greer: Simple domestic assault Tanyelle McNeal Tanyelle McNeal: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/23 and 8 a.m. on 10/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin