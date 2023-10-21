FBI says thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal authorities say that thousands of information technology workers contracting with U.S. companies secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that IT workers, dispatched by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis and elsewhere in the U.S., used false identities to get the jobs.

FBI leaders said during a news conference in St. Louis that the money they earned was funneled to the North Korean weapons program.

Authorities announced the seizure of $1.5 million and 17 domain names as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.

