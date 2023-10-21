Festival returns to downtown with fun for the entire family

JACKSON, Tenn.—Local organizations hosted an event for families in the Hub City.

The Seventh Annual Family Fun Fest made it’s way to downtown Jackson for an afternoon filled with family fun activities.







Children were able to play on the bounce house, obstacle course, or meet some animals at the petting zoo.

Members of the community performed as well, by singing or dancing.

The goal for this event was to get families out of the house for a day of fun and to learn more about local organization in Jackson.

“It’s a great time for people to just get out and spend time with family. With the war that’s going on and the terrible things on the news, it’s just a great opportunity for people to get out to see what is great about the world with the spectacular beautiful weather today,” said Mike Roby, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries.

Visitors were super happy to interact with the camel that was at the Family Fun Festival.

