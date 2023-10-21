Lane’s homecoming festivities come to an end

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local college celebrates their last day of homecoming.

As homecoming for the Dragons comes to an end, Lane College has their popular and crowd favorite homecoming parade.

This parade is a tradition for the college. Members and supporters of Lane are invited to present their float to the judges.







Local high school, middle school, and even elementary school students were able to perform in this year’s parade. From bands to majorettes, this was a parade that left the judges in awe.

“We had a beautiful parade! We had representation from the local bands, Humboldt, Memphis bands and it’s a delight to have the community support the City of Jackson Community of Economic Development Commission. Cadence Bank sponsored us and hosted us right here downtown. It’s such a beautiful day to have all of the community support celebrating Lane College’s homecoming celebration,” said Darlette Samuels, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Lane.

The parade was led by Lane College’s very own Jada Brown. Brown was former Miss Lane and is now Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“Today is the Lane College’s homecoming parade and I am the grand marshal and I am so excited. I am so honored to have this opportunity and to represent my school,” Brown said.

Alumni were present in a good portion of activities to celebrate the homecoming.

At the parade, they were spotted in their team colors and being proud Lane Dragons’ fans.

One alum shares why being a Lane College graduate is so important to her.

“I absolutely love Lane College. I graduated in 1981 and just because of Lane I had a successful and enjoyable career,” said Voresa Booker, President of Lane College Alumni Association.

Following the parade, current students and alum were able to tailgate outside of the Lane football field.

Find more local news stories here.