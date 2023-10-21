Residents take a special walk in support of local kids

JACKSON, Tenn.—Residents laced up their shoes to support children with Down syndrome in the Hub City.

The month of October shines a light on those with Down syndrome.







The Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee hosted their annual “Jackson Buddy Walk” at Union University.

Family members of those with Down syndrome were invited to walk and enjoy fun activities like face painting and games.

Children with Down syndrome were given medals as appreciation for being themselves.

This event was special to Dexter Williams, president of the Down Syndrome Association of West TN, because someone close to him has Down syndrome.

“You don’t have to have a family member or friend that you know has Down syndrome. You know, you can get out and get to these walks, just be a part of not only Down syndrome’s Association or any association that’s for a good cause,” Williams said.

Family members were also seen wearing matching shirts and supporting their loved ones on the Buddy Walk.

