Demark residents take a stroll back in time

DENMARK, Tenn.—An important fundraiser is held as participants take a stroll through the past.

A cemetery walk was held today at the Denmark Presbyterian Cemetery in West Madison County.

Courtesy of FB: Big Black Creek Historical Association

Courtesy of FB: Big Black Creek Historical Association

Courtesy of FB: Big Black Creek Historical Association

Courtesy of FB: Big Black Creek Historical Association

Presenters greeted guests in period attire, telling of a time and place of days gone by.

Attendees rode from Denmark Presbyterian Church by wagon to the cemetery.

Organizers say this event is especially important in promoting the history of our area.

“You’re interested in history of the area and keeping the stories alive for people that come along later on. So, they’ll know these things and passing them down and so they’ll have those to cherish,” said Bobby Johnson, member Big Black Creek Historical Association.

Johnson says the event is a fundraiser for the Big Black Creek Historical Association, for upkeep of church properties and cemeteries in the area.

Find more local news here.