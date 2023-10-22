Exotic Pet Expo returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—A special show draws animal lovers to Jackson Fairgrounds Park today. But these aren’t your run of the mill animals.

The Jackson Fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo that brought in a large number of people from all around West Tennessee.

A wide variety of different exotic animals were on display for people to view and purchase.

The expo not only gave people the opportunity to own an exotic pet, But also explore and learn about these fascinating animals that often captivate the your imagination.

“We’ve got all kinds of exotic animals out here. We’ve got kangaroos, monkeys, lots of birds, reptiles, all sorts of things out here this weekend. It’s just a place for people who enjoy animals to come out here and see them. It’s a great family event, just lots of fun and different things to look at and do out here, ” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Owner and promoter of Exotic Pet Expo.

The Exotic Pet Expo is held three times a year.

If you missed the show this weekend it will return again in February next year.

