Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Dept. says appts needed for COVID-19 vaccines

PRESS RELEASE VIA JACKSON-MADISON COUNTY REGIONAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

JACKSON, Tenn. – As patients look to protect themselves from respiratory viruses this winter, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department wants to remind the public that appointments are needed before getting the updated COVID vaccine. The Health Department is no longer taking walk-ins for COVID vaccination.

“This is a different process than past years, but this is also the first year the COVID-19 vaccines have been commercialized. Because the federal government is no longer covering the cost of all COVID vaccines, we must now charge individuals’ insurance. This step requires an appointment,” said Ginger Rowsey, public information officer, JMCHD.

Call (731) 423-3020 to make an appointment. Rowsey adds that patients should bring identification and proof of insurance to their appointment.

The Health Department began giving the updated COVID vaccine on Wednesday, October 18. At this time, they have the Moderna vaccine for all ages. They do not currently have Pfizer or Novavax. You can search www.vaccines.gov for other vaccine options at nearby locations.

For more information about services at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, visit their website here, or call (731) 423-3020.

For more local news stories, click here.