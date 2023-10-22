Local town gets head start on Halloween with community ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

CROCKETT MILLS, Tenn.– Halloween is a little more than a week away, but one local town is ready to bring on the fun as well as the candy.

Kids and grown-ups showed up in their best costumes late Sunday afternoon to get in on the spooky fun with a ‘Trunk or Treat event..held at the Crockett Mills Community Center.

Attendees enjoyed food, candy, and events for the kids including bouncy houses.

Organizers say this free event helps bring the community together.

“It’s a great event, great family atmosphere, getting a lot of members of the community together, getting local churches, other members of the community to donate,” said Nicky Burgess, a board member with the Crockett Mills Community Center.

Organizers say they plan to have this big event again next year.