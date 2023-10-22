Sylvia Scates Bruce, age 81 of Paris passed away Friday, October 20, 2023, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 24th at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Peevyhouse and Bro. Ben Whitmire officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM until service time Tuesday at McEvoy Funeral Home. Honoring Sylvia as pallbearers will be David Beard, Larry Clendenin, Trey Scates, Steve Scates, Corey Scates, and Cory White.

Sylvia Scates Bruce was born May 29, 1942, in Carroll County, TN to the late Travis B. Scates and Carolyn Lankford Scates. On November 30, 1960, she married Henry James Bruce, who preceded her in death on August 16, 2001.

Ms. Bruce was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was a homemaker and a caregiver of many.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Dee Dee) Kapsalis of Hollow Rock; one son, Ronnie (Donna) Bruce of McKenzie; four grandchildren: April Dawn Bruce (Cory) White, Christian Eufracio, Tyler Curtis Bruce, and Austin Scott Paschall; two great- grandchildren: Gracie Lynn White and Madilyn Dawn (Maddie) White; one brother, Curtis Neil (Sarah) Scates of Magnolia, TX; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials for Ms. Bruce may be made to the Maplewood Baptist Church Building Fund, 8700 Hwy 218 Bypass, Paris, TN 38242.