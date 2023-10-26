10th Boo Bash held in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Residents came together in their best spooky costumes for the 10th annual Boo Bash event in McKenzie Thursday night.















The spooktacular event started with trunk or treating for the kids, followed by prizes given to the best decorated trunks.

Costume contests were held for all ages, both individually and as a family.

Those in attendance also enjoyed a haunted train ride, bounce houses, goblins galore, and other fun activities.

The event was hosted by the City of McKenzie and Bethel University.