Belinda Henley Childress

1970 – 2023

Belinda Gail Henley Childress, age 53, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, October 24, 2023 at a Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Belinda was born August 24, 1970 in Somerville, the daughter of William and Brenda German Henley. She was a homemaker and mother whose life centered on family. Belinda excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of her family. She was always helping in one way or another and was loved deeply. Belinda had a green thumb, loved working in her yard, and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Childress is survived by her husband, Jason Childress; three daughters, Danielle Franklin (Quinterio), Alyssa Childress and Kayla Childress; her parents, William and Brenda Henley; her sister, Jennifer Henley; two grandchildren, Quinten Franklin and Lennox Franklin; and a third grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alicia Henley.

A visitation for Mrs. Childress will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.