Chili cookoff held for Carl Perkins Center

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Local chefs rose to the challenge for a good cause Friday night for the 2nd annual Hardin County Carl Perkins Center Chili Cookoff.







Those in attendance at Hardin County High School got the chance to taste chef’s work and vote for their favorite.

Prizes were handed out for the winners of each category, including most unique, best overall, and people’s choice.

All proceeds benefit the Hardin County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

