Corporate Entrepreneur Grant: Three Little Boos

The City of Jackson, Boren and Boyd, the Bank of Jackson, and WBBJ-TV have partnered together once again to give back to small businesses in West Tennessee through a monthly competition.

This month’s winner of the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant is the Three Little Boos children’s boutique in Jackson, winning a $6,000 advertising campaign.

Three Little Boos is located on Union University Drive, offering clothing, apparel and gifts for children up to eight-years-old.

Owner Kristin Rowan tells us what sparked the idea for her business.

“We moved here from Knoxville and there was just not as many choices for kids’ clothing. It was hard to find shoes and really special clothing items. So my husband and I, we decided we would open a store and bring that to Jackson,” said Rowan.

You still have a chance to win this grant as well. Each month for the remainder of 2023, a new small business will be selected.

To learn more about the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant or to apply, click here.