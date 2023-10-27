PRESS RELEASE FROM BRAMBLETT GROUP:

FHU Students select class representatives to serve on 2023 Homecoming Court

Henderson, Tennessee – (Oct. 27, 2023) – In continuing Freed-Hardeman’s annual tradition, the student body has selected 18 of their peers to represent both their classes and their school by serving on the 2023 homecoming court. Chosen representatives will be introduced to the student body during a special chapel presentation Monday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. This presentation will also be streamed live at fhu.edu/chapel. Homecoming king and queen will later be crowned in a coronation ceremony on the Smith-Kirk Court in the Brewer Sports Center at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11.

This year’s senior candidates for homecoming queen are Abby Edmonds, a kinesiology and education major from Covington, Tennessee; Julie Gann, a kinesiology major from Huntsville, Alabama; and Carlen Whirley, a nursing major from Marshall County, Kentucky. Senior candidates for king are Elijah Brewer, a communications and public relations major from Lexington, Tennessee; Colton Hixon, a special education major from Columbia, Tennessee; and Brayden Martin, a nursing major from Mansfield, Texas.

Representatives from the junior class are Rachel Hibbett, a public relations major from Henderson, Tennessee; Riya Key, an accounting major from Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Ben Rivers, an accounting and finance major from Columbia, Tennessee; and Campbell Scott, a biology major from Jackson, Tennessee.

Those chosen as sophomore representatives are Morgan Hankins, a nursing major from Benton, Missouri; Kanvas Phelps, a public relations and photography major from Columbia, Tennessee; Seth Miller, a Bible ministry major from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and Michael Moon, a youth ministry major from Martin, Tennessee.

Lastly, representing the freshman class are Anna Claire Butt, a communication sciences and disorder major from Columbia, Tennessee; Ella Daniels, an early childhood education major from Columbia, Tennessee; Sager Blackman, a cybersecurity major from Lithia, Florida; and Daniel Savage, currently undecided on a major and from Louisville, Kentucky.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Time to Remember” and will take place Nov. 4-12. FHU alumni, families and visitors from around the country will be present to witness the homecoming court’s presentation and subsequent coronation of king and queen during a week full of activities. The entire schedule of events can be found at fhu.edu/homecoming/schedule.

