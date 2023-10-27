Ghost Tour of Jackson held Friday night

Jackson area business and professional women hosted their ghost walking tour and dinner tonight, making stops at local landmarks. During the tour, ghosts shared pieces of history that have shaped the city.

“We are presenting these factual stories to the citizens of Jackson to ensure we never forget our past. We learn about significant events such as the railroads, the Civil War, and the industrialization of Jackson after the war. A lot of industrial developments occurred in this area,” said Chris Stevens, the Ghost Director of the Ghost Walk Tour.

The ghost tour features a dinner and stories from each ghost about their lives and untimely deaths.

Cassandra Pyles, a history enthusiast, stated that this ghost tour differs from the usual spooky season events, offering a unique experience.

“I’ve been on many ghost tours, but none have included a performance like this. It makes the experience truly amazing and special,” Pyles said.

This event serves a dual purpose, extending beyond just Halloween and history. It also contributes to helping women in the community.

“It’s a significant fundraising event for BPW. It allows us to raise funds for a scholarship in the spring, benefiting women who have been out of the workforce for a while, possibly caring for children, and now wish to pursue education or complete their studies,” said Margaret Taylor, President of Business Professional Women.

