Merch Day Day set to return on November 10 

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the return of Merch Day.

It was created to identify the local music scene. This event will take place on November 10.

The community is encouraged to proudly show their love for local musicians by making a purchase for them.

JHT will provide a list of local artists and what they have that’s available to choose from.

“We wanted a way to help elevate our musicians. We have a great array of musicians from all different backgrounds of genre and music, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to promote their music throughout the community,” said Lori Nunnery, the CEO of Visit Jackson, TN.

If you are an artist or a member of a band who would like to be included in the list, click here.

