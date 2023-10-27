Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/23 – 10/27/23

Christopher Hawkins Christopher Hawkins: Aggravated domestic assault

Ashlyn Baker Ashlyn Baker: Violation of probation

Bruce Jenkins Bruce Jenkins: Violation of community corrections

Cheryle Baughn Cheryle Baughn: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Cordell Hill Cordell Hill: Fugitive - hold for other agency



Jakailyn Long Jakailyn Long: Violation of probation

Jeremiah Gray Jeremiah Gray: Criminal trespass

Jose Cruz Jose Cruz: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Mason Cain Mason Cain: Driving under the influence

Montery Williams Montery Williams: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations



Pete Louvaris Pete Louvaris: Aggravated domestic assault

Xavier Rogers Xavier Rogers: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/23 and 8 a.m. on 10/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.