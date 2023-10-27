Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/23 – 10/27/23
Christopher Hawkins
Christopher Hawkins: Aggravated domestic assault
Ashlyn Baker
Ashlyn Baker: Violation of probation
Bruce Jenkins
Bruce Jenkins: Violation of community corrections
Cheryle Baughn
Cheryle Baughn: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest
Cordell Hill
Cordell Hill: Fugitive - hold for other agency
Jakailyn Long
Jakailyn Long: Violation of probation
Jeremiah Gray
Jeremiah Gray: Criminal trespass
Jose Cruz
Jose Cruz: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999
Mason Cain
Mason Cain: Driving under the influence
Montery Williams
Montery Williams: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations
Pete Louvaris
Pete Louvaris: Aggravated domestic assault
Xavier Rogers
Xavier Rogers: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/23 and 8 a.m. on 10/27/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.