National Pill Take Back Day to be held October 28

JACKSON, Tenn. – National Pill Take Back Day is coming up and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference regarding its importance.

Drug abuse continues to be one of the biggest issues in our area. Theft from medicine cabinets of family and friends is one of the most common occurrences that is seen with drug abuse. This is why the tbi finds the pill take back day so important.

“Drugs continue to be a major problem impacting our state. Addiction wrecks too many families, costs too many lives, and we must do more, all of us. That’s why National Pill Take Back Day matters so much,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

Take Back Day is happening Saturday, October 28. There are many events around the area, including one in Jackson.

Most of these events are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Over this weekend we will have our partners from health and law enforcement. Over 100 events where individuals can come together and celebrate hope and recovery and help with this problem,” said Marie Williams, the TDMHSAS Commissioner.

If you are not able to make it to one of these events, but still want to contribute, there are stations in every county where you can drop off your unused prescription pills.

“The TBI uses our existing Dangerous Drug Task Force Incident Response vehicles strategically located throughout the state to collect and maintain possession of the household pharmaceuticals until their safe destruction through the Dangerous Drug Task Force Incineration program,” Rausch said.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, around half a million pounds of unused pharmaceuticals have been collected and disposed of.

If you would like to see a list of all the events, click here.

Find more local news here.