Positive messages inscribed on cotton bales

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – In observance of National Health Month, some area farmers are displaying positive messages in their fields in a unique way.







The Carroll County Health Department has been partnering with local farmers in a project recently to bring awareness to National Health Month by displaying positive messages written on cotton bales.

The bold, black text stands out against the white of the cotton to catch the eye of those who drive by.

Some of these positive messages read, “Believe in you. You are worthy.” And some also give the 988 crisis line number.

“I think it’s unique because of the delivery method. Driving along we get used to seeing it here in Carroll County, but to see that message scrawled across in black, nice and bold, I think that makes it unusual and using the cotton as a billboard as well,” said Emily Berry, the Carroll County Public Health Educator.

All of the bales are in Carroll County, specifically in Huntingdon and Clarksburg off Highway 70.

“Renfroe Farms and Tippitt Farms are providing the bales. And then the SPs have given us cotton safe gen approved spray to use for the bales,” Berry said.

The Carroll County Health Council is using this visible space and area agriculture to bring awareness.

“The overall goal is just to make somebody’s day, make someone smile, spread awareness, and maybe even save a life,” Berry said.

According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people suffer from mental health issues.

988 offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related issues.

