Tips for pet safety during Halloween fun

Halloween is still a couple of days away, but parties and neighborhood trick-or-treating may take place as early as this weekend.

It is important to prepare not only for candy seekers but also for our furry friends who live with us. Halloween can be an extra spooky time for them, so try to introduce them to costumes before the event you plan to attend. Also, keep an eye out for candy and its wrappers.

Your pet may experience higher anxiety than usual. If you notice your dog trembling, whining more, or the white of their eyes showing, it’s a sign they may be anxious. Cats may hide more than usual or be more vocal with yells.

“It’s always a great idea to set them up in a safe space away from the door so they have the comfort of their own little private party area for Halloween night,” said Jessa Paschke, Pet Behavior Consultant at Mars Petcare & Iams.

If you are concerned about your pet’s anxious behavior or health, there are resources available, such as veterinarians or the Pet Connect by Iams.

