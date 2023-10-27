Two Round of Rain this Weekend, Cold Spell Coming Next Week

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A round of light rain showers moved through West Tennessee this morning and is clearing out just in time for the Friday Night Football games tonight. The first half of the day on Saturday looks nice, warm and rain free. Heavy rain showers will return late Saturday night and more rain is coming Sunday night as well. Find out just how much rain we are going to see and how it will impact your weekend plans, plus we will have the latest on the freezing temperatures to follow.

TONIGHT:

We saw some early morning on Friday with some of us picking up over 1/4: of rain. The system that was stalled out just to our west most of the week finally did drift though on Friday. We saw partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day and can expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Highs on Friday topped out in the low 80s. Friday night lows will only dip down to the mid 60s making for a warm start to the weekend. We should be dry for the football games tonight but there could be a few showers moving on it overnight in Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

We will see some isolated shower activity on in the morning on Saturday but some rain looks likely to come on in from the west on Saturday night in Sunday morning. We will see another round of heavy rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Both afternoons over the weekend will be mostly dry while the sun is up. It will again be a warm weekend with the highs reaching the low 80s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. We will see plenty of clouds all weekend but there will be a few breaks in the clouds, overall expect a mostly cloudy weekend. The winds will come out of the south or southwest to start the weekend but will transition to the west and then back to the northwest Sunday night into Monday morning. Weekend morning lows will stay in the mid 60s but falling into the 40s late Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A much more significant system is on the way early next week that will look to impact your plans for Halloween. Rain is coming early Monday but will look to clear out in time for trick-or-treating on Tuesday. It might be a good idea to do some Halloween stuff with the kids this weekend just in case the weather is NOT as great on Halloween night next Tuesday as it appears like it is going to be a cold night for Trick-or-Treating.

We will be looking at much cooler weather behind the front next week and our first frost of the season is looking highly likely next week. There will also be a good shot at our first freeze Halloween night into Wednesday morning where some upper 20s are expected and some of us near record cold temperatures. The winds will come out of the north early in the week and we should see plenty of sunshine during the middle of the week but it is going to be a very cold week in general.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny skies will return during the middle of next week but temperatures are forecast to stay well below normal as well. Highs next week will only reach the 50s and morning lows will hang around the freezing mark each morning. The winds will finally transition back to the south next Thursday and that will start a slight warming trend back to the Mid South. Rain chances look pretty slim from late Monday through Thursday next week.

West Tennessee really needs the rain as we have been extremely dry the last 8 weeks. Jackson has only recorded 1/10″ of the rain we usually get in October and are now over 3.0″ below on the yearly average! Over the last 8 weeks, Jackson has only seen 1.32″ of rain when we average close to 7.5″ on a normal year during those 8 weeks.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We have been dry most of the week in West Tennessee but will pick up a great shot for beneficial rain over the weekend into next week. A cold front will come crashing through again early next week and looks to bring some rain showers with it and maybe a few weak storms. Above average weather will also stuck around for the entire weekend but cooler weather is coming on Monday. There looks to be our first frost and our first freeze coming early next week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season as we are watching a potential storm in the southern Gulf of Mexico. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

