Mrs. Deirdre White Ellison was born on April 2, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois. She departed this life on October 21, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will start on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Her remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment is at the church cemetery.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at (731) 427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.