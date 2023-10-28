General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford’s

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.

Nearly 17,000 striking workers at Ford left the picket lines when the agreement was announced Wednesday night and will return to work shortly.

About 57,000 Ford workers still have to vote on the tentative deal.

GM and Stellantis will have to follow the pattern set by Ford or it’s likely that UAW President Shawn Fain will add factories to its partial strikes that began on Sept. 15.

