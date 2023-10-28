Mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – The residents of Lewiston, Maine, are embarking on a path to healing after a man suspected of killing 18 people earlier this week was found dead.

Authorities say the body of 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin was found late Friday at a recycling center. Police teams had searched the facility twice before eventually finding Card’s body.

The worst mass shooting in the state’s history occurred on Wednesday night, when Card allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and then a bar and killed 18 people.

Another 13 were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Saturday that Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Read more detail on this news story here.

Find more news happening across the U.S. here.