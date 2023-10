(AP)—Your Barbie doll can now hang out with the gang from “Ted Lasso.” Mattel has created a line of “Ted Lasso” dolls based on Ted, Rebecca and Keeley.

Ted wears an AFC Richmond track suit and comes with sunglasses and a soccer ball. Rebecca wears a satin blouse and black slacks and carries a beige handbag.

Keeley wears a pink satin gown and a faux-fur cape and carries a pink purse. Details are at www.Shop.Mattel.com.

