Pet of the Week: Grove

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Grove!

Grove had a bit of a sad start, being found as a stray by a kind citizen in December 2022.

She had been attacked and had some minor wounds that were infected. Thankfully a good Samaritan took her to the vet. Grove was kept in boarding and Hero West Rescue was contacted in January about taking her in. The rest is history!

Grove is around 4 to 5-years-old. She has received her basic vetting and was spayed. She is such a good girl!

She is very fond of her foster siblings and loves to show affection by grooming them and checking them over for cleanliness. However, Grove really loves herself a good old fashioned roll in the dirt.

She also enjoys hanging out in a warm lap!

Grove would be best in a house with older children and without cats. She really needs a home with parents who will continue to work with her on manners.

Grove can be a bit stubborn, and she is very strong.

Grove has a foster sister that she tolerates, but she seem to enjoy the company of her foster brothers more.

If you are interested in meeting Grove, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778 or visit the the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue.

You can also contact them by email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.