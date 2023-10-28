TNT & TBS will run movie marathons over the holidays

LOS ANGELES (AP) – From 8 p.m. Eastern on Christmas Eve through 8 p.m. Eastern on Christmas Day, you can watch the movie “A Christmas Story” for 24 hours straight on TBS and TNT.

TBS also will run a 24-hour marathon of “Elf” starting 8 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 24. TNT will run 24 hours of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” starting at 10 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 25.

Among the other holiday specials that will run on TNT and TBS during December include “Jack Frost,” “Fred Claus,” “The Polar Express,” “Deck the Halls” and “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”