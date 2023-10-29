A local school celebrates 20 years of education in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local high school celebrates another year of educating students in the Hub city.

We give you an inside look at the celebration.

Madison Academic High School is celebrating 20 years of being in the Jackson-Madison County School System.





Madison had their first graduating class in 2004, only having 16 students graduate in the senior class.

Alumni and current administrative staff for Madison tell us more on the nostalgia of this event.

“It’s been a pretty unique experience just kind of being here from the ground up and kind of moving to the new building and getting to experience all that from my end now being an adult,” said Andrew Hicks, Administrative Staff.

Madison originally was located on Allen Avenue but in the middle of 2022 students were moved to the new location on Lambuth Boulevard.

This move helps with students receive early college credits with Memphis at Lambuth.

Students in the Madison Yearbook Club planned this event for current students and alumni to celebrate 20 years of the school.

Sarah Billingsly, event coordinator says more,

“Celebrating twenty year of Madison Academic. We want to do something special and so the students, we all decided to let’s do a big festival type thing to celebrate it. Bring back alumni and let them see the new campus, this is the chance for them to see that as well as, lets just get together and visit with each other too,” Billingsly said.

Current Madison Academic principal, Chad Guthrie says what’s been his favorite thing about being apart of twenty years.

“Seeing them come in as freshmen and they’re trying to find their way so to speak, both academically and how they want to grow and become an adult. And then, when you see them as an adult and then when you see them as a senior, you just see this awesome and great change in them,” Guthrie said.

Alumni and current students of Madison tell us what this moment means to them.

“It is amazing! I think Madison is one of the best schools in this district. And it’s truly an honor to be a Mustang,” said Shelby Ballard, current Madison Academic student.

“Just the history of excellence and the history of just like, high achievement and all the things that were accomplished here,” said Cameron Wilson, alumnus, Madison Academic.

“We’re all from walks of life, meeting new people of excellence and I’m proud to be a Mustang,” said Jermyah, McGill, current Madison Academic student.

And what a great feeling it is to celebrate 20 years of Madison Academic at the new location.

Event coordinators invited local elementary students to enjoy the petting zoo, trunk or treating, and the Ferris wheel.

This event also had live performers throughout the afternoon.