A special heritage celebration comes to Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn.—The Northwest Tennessee Native American Powwow took place this morning in Union City.

Many people gathered to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans.









The event took place at the Discovery Park of America. It was a three day event to celebrate the culture and the nation’s past, present, and future.

Visitors gathered together to celebrate indigenous people from tribes across the country.

“More than seventy tribes are represented from all over the country. It’s really been amazing to see them perform and dance and to see their beautiful costumes,” said Scott Williams, President/CEO Discovery Park of America.

Food vendors were also available to provide opportunities to taste traditional cuisines. There were opportunities to taste traditional foods like fry bread and tacos.

“Because it is an educational powwow, it is a bunch of different tribes that come together. Our aged range anywhere from babies to golden aged. They can be up to seventy or eighty years old still out there dancing. The public is invited at different times. They call it intertribal, and they’ll allow the public to come in and dance with them,” said Lauren Jennings, vendor.

Singing, storytelling, drumming and competition dancing took place at this celebration.

Vendors were also there selling handmade items all day.

The closing ceremony included grand entry, round dance and hoop dance demonstrations.

Find more local news stories here.