USJ announces dates for 2023 Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn.—A holiday favorite returns to Jackson next month.

The University School of Jackson has announced its 2023 Holiday Mart presented by Cadence Bank will take place on November 16-19.

This multi-day market is the largest fundraiser for USJ and will offer all sorts of merchandise, including clothing, gifts, accessories, holiday décor, and more.

The event will take place at Carl Perkins Civic Center located at 400 S. Highland Avenue in Jackson.

The following schedule was released from USJ for the event:

2023 HOLIDAY MART HOURS

Thursday, November 16

Preview Party (Ticketed Event for USJ families) 6:00-9:00 P.M

Friday, November 17

General Admission 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

SIP & SHOP (Ticketed Event): 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Saturday, November 18

General Admission: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Sunday, November 19

General Admission: 12:00 P.M. – 4 P.M

This year’s Holiday Mart sponsors include Cadence Bank, First Horizon Advisors, H & M Company Inc., West TN Bone and Joint, and Susan Cox Development.

General admission tickets for Holiday Mart are $10 and will be available at the door or online.

Sip and Shop tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/TN17911_1.