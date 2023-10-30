First United Methodist in Selmer holds fall fest for the community

SELMER, Tenn. — One church in Selmer opens their door to the community for an evening of Halloween fun.

First United Methodist Church in Selmer invited families out for a night of fun. This is an annual event for the church.

Children were invited to wear their spooky Halloween costumes, paint pumpkins, and trunk or treat.

The youth was involved this year in helping to make this event special and to decorate the haunted hall.

“We’re a very poor county in the state, and we got a lot of people who are hungry, and so that’s why, one reason why, we always make sure we have a good filling meal for the families to come and share together,” said Pastor Jolinne Downey. “But also its a great time for people to come and be together and have fun and laugh together.”

This event was free to the public and open to non members of the church.