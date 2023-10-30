Humboldt Holiday Mart coming up in November

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt will present a holiday-themed shopping event next month.

The Humboldt Holiday Mart will be held on Saturday, November 11.

Located at East Elementary School in Humboldt, the event will feature over 50 vendors, as well as food trucks and pictures with Santa.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Elementary School is located at 1560 North 30th Avenue in Humboldt.

